Kush Finance (KSEED) Achieves Market Cap of $74,837.80

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $74,837.80 and $12,203.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,969 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Token Trading

Kush Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

