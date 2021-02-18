Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,343 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,414 shares of company stock worth $1,141,222. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 77,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.44 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

