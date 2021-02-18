Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUK opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

