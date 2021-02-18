Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kadant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

