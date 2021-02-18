Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

