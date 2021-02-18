Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $866,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $17,730,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

