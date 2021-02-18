Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,820 Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

