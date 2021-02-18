Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $125.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $110.32, with a volume of 11833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -730.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

