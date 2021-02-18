Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $125.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

