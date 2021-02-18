Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 11.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $12.01. 8,556,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,710,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

