Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 11.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $12.01. 8,556,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,710,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 2.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.
Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
