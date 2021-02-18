Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday.

RDSMY opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

