Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

