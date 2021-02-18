KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,628,184.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 11th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

