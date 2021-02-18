KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Robert W. Scully Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

