Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,940. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

