Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

