Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

