Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.77 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

