KFG Resources Ltd. (KFG.V) (CVE:KFG) Trading 40% Higher

KFG Resources Ltd. (KFG.V) (CVE:KFG) traded up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 375,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 67,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About KFG Resources Ltd. (KFG.V) (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson Counties, Mississippi. KFG Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

