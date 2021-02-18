KeyCorp Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.