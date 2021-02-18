Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

