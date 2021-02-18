Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -96.29% 1.81% 0.33% Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.40 million 4.70 -$12.55 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.15 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates through seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in Keyport, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

