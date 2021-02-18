Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,190 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 33,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.41. 26,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,312. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

