Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,456. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

