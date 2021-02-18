Kendall Capital Management Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

OMC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. 66,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

