Kendall Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.80. 31,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,763. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $71.73.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

