Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 36.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 129,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 36,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,356. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

