Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,173,396. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

