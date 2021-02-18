KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

