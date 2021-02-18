KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $46.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

