KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 47.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 88.2% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $953,069.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00107937 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

