KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KAR. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

