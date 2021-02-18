KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

