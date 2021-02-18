Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Kaleyra stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.