K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 2,400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

GS stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $314.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.