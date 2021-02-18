K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.96 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,963,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. 741,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.