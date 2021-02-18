K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.60 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $7.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

