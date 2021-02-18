K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 59,162 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,591 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 4,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $991.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

