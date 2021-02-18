Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £110.29 ($144.09).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,520 ($98.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,255.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,444.25. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

