Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 491,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,895,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

