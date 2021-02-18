Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jupai stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 162,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

