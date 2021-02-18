JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $145.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

