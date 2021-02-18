JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.50 and its 200-day moving average is €83.25.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

