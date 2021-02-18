JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €109.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.38 ($115.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €93.90 ($110.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.86. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.