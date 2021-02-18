Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JNCE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,218. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,483. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 336,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

