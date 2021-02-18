Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

JNCE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. 165,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,633. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

