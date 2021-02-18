Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1,430.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,151.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $875,003. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JOUT opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $127.79.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

