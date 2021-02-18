Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,761 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,348% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.