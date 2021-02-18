John Schlederer Purchases 392,283 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer purchased 392,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87.

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Academies Australasia Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.