JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 4,244 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.