Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.22

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 543358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$169.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.85.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

